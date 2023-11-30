Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story indicated the teens were arrested on an erroneous date. Southington police later issued a correction.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Four teenagers were arrested on Nov. 29 after officers stopped a wanted car in Southington and found a large amount of drugs.

According to police, three 17-year-olds and one 19-year-old, Juan Jiminez, of New Britain, were arrested on Nov. 29.

Southington police responded to a license plate reader (LPR) notification of a wanted vehicle out of New Britain. The vehicle was a grey Honda Accord and had an improper use of registration, police said.

Officers located the Honda Accord near the center of town and followed it into a parking lot on Queen Street. Police said they converged on the Honda Accord and arrested the four teenagers inside the car.

There were no injuries reported but police said the Honda Accord crashed into a Southington police car, causing minor damage. Officers also found a large amount of marijuana packaged for sale in plain sight, police said.

Drugs that police recovered (SOURCE: Southington Police Department)

According to police, the three 17-year-olds and Jiminez were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of cannabis greater than five ounces.

Jiminez was also charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, interfering/resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief, three counts of risk of injury to a minor, theft of plates/inserts and misuse of marker plates, police said.

Jiminez was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New Britain court on Thursday.