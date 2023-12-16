WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Four University of Hartford students were displaced after a car crashed into their apartment Friday night, university officials said.

The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m., according to Molly Polk, the university’s vice president for marketing and enrollment.

“Students will be leaving campus this week for break, and so far, it sounds like we should have repairs complete by the time they return to campus,” Polk said.

The university sent a campus-wide email reminding everyone to adhere to the speed limit. According to Polk, no injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

The Hartford Fire Department responded to the scene along with the City of Hartford’s License and Inspections division.