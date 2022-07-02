BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — While many fireworks shows in the area were cancelled on Saturday, at least one still went on as scheduled.

Lake Compounce still held its fireworks show to kick-off the July 4th weekend, despite some stormy weather. A beautiful rainbow of colors lighting up the sky — what could be better?

Hundreds of families took in the show Saturday night.

“It just looks like a tie-dye t-shirt,” Nick Costa of Brookfield said at the event.

Nick and Zac Costa spent the day at the amusement park. While their mom enjoyed the water, the boys jumped on the rollercoasters.

“It was a blast,” Nick said of the rollercoasters, “most of them got me scared, but yet I still went on them.”

A passing storm didn’t keep the family away. Carlos Costa explained that it only rained for about 15-20 minutes, leaving everyone happy in the end.

Making holiday memories as a family is what it’s all about for the Costas, as well as the Traversos.

“It’s just a great way of celebrating,” Bryan Traverso of Naugatuck said. “It’s just seeing the lights, the spectacle of it all.”

Traverso said that they’d like to keep the tradition year after year, noting that “I just want to make sure I keep passing it on.”

If you’re looking to take in fireworks this holiday weekend, they’ll do it all over again at Lake Compounce Sunday night at 9 p.m.

See a full list of July 4th fireworks across the state here.