WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford Police Department is investigating a robbery at the People’s Bank inside Stop & Shop Wednesday, following a string of bank robberies over the past week.

Police responded to the scene around 2:20 p.m. at 176 Newington Rd.

While there is no threat to the public, police are asking people to avoid the area due to the ongoing police investigation.

The incident follows a robbery at the People’s Bank inside Stop & Shop on North Main Street in Southington on Monday, as well as robberies at People’s Bank this past Saturday in Glastonbury and in Watertown on Friday.

Authorities have not said if the robberies are connected.

