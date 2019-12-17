Fox tests positive for rabies in Southington, bites man

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington man was bit by a fox that tested positive for rabies over the weekend, according to police.

Southington Police say on December 14, around 8:40 a.m., police were called to Meriden Avenue for a report of a fox attacking a man.

Investigation reveals that Richard Tanguay of Southington heard wild turkeys in his yard, and when he went outside to check it out, he saw a fox.

The fox then charged toward Tanguay and bit his ankle. The fox held the bite, so Tanguay had to slam his slider door on the fox’s neck.

Once the fox released Tanguay’s leg, he was able to go back out with a pellet gun and fatally shoot the fox. Tanguay was treated for his injuries.

The deceased fox was taken to the State of Connecticut Department of Public Health Epidemiology Laboratory where it was tested for rabies, according to police, where it tested positive for rabies.

Police note that this is the first animal in Southington to test positive for rabies in several years.