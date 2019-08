ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH)– A free dental clinic will be held Tuesday for people in Berlin, Newington, Rocky Hill and Wethersfield.

Anyone 60 and over who lives in those towns can head to the Rocky Hill Senior Center for free cleanings.

The clinic is open from 8:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at 699 Old Main Street.

If you can’t make it on Tuesday, the clinic is also open on Thursday at those same hours.