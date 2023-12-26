HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ice skating at Hartford’s Winterfest at Bushnell Park is in full swing!

Free ice skating is part of Winterfest Hartford – which is now in its 13th season. Many families from out of town spend their week off in the capital city to enjoy a real New England winter.

“Today is my third-time ice skating and I already feel like I’m doing pretty good,” said Alexander Burton from California.

Free ice-skating lessons, sessions and free ice-skate rentals are held at Hartford Winterfest. The rink is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day through Jan. 7, 2024.

On New Year’s Eve, the rink is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. On New Year’s Day, the hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday didn’t have typical winter weather, but skaters said it was just right for a day on the ice.

“It’s the perfect temp for ice skating, just really refreshing on your face,” said Lila Caputo from Southington. “It’s been really fun, definitely a break from all the schoolwork. I appreciate that and I appreciate spending time with my family.”

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and his family were at the rink practicing their skills on Monday.

“I am a terrible skater but my son is a hockey player so he holds my hand on the ice,” he said “We live right around the corner so every winter, we’re out here. This is such a tremendous opportunity for Hartford. It’s great to see the rink packed, there’s been a line almost every single day but not too long. It only takes a couple minutes to get on the ice.”

There’s free street parking on Elm and Jewell Streets during Winterfest. Skaters are required to sign a waiver before entering the rink.

