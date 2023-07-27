WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District held a training session on Wednesday at the Faxon Library in Bloomfield to teach people how to use Narcan.

Now that the drug is sold over the counter, the regional health district is training people on how to administer the life-saving drug, in the hopes of preventing future opioid overdoses.

People who took part in the training session learned how to spot and prevent overdoses. The agency also taught attendees about the Connecticut good Samaritan law, which protects people who try to help a person having a medical crisis.



The district also gave out boxes of naloxone in case people find themselves in a situation where they can intervene.