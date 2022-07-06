HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Free, live entertainment is coming back to the Capital City this summer. On Wednesday, city officials announced a new multi-year partnership with Good Works Entertainment.

It will bring local, regional, and nationally-touring musical acts to a series of outdoor concerts called Hartford Live.

It’s not just music. Local food trucks and vendors will be out in full force as well.

“Our hope is that this builds into a long-term Hartford tradition,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. “In the years ahead, we look forward to building this into something that goes longer and continues to grow into, as I said, an important part of our summer Hartford tradition.”

You can enjoy the free outdoor concerts on Thursday nights at the old State House lawn from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting August 4. It will run into mid-September.