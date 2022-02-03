Free vaccine clinic opening in Hartford during Feb. and March

A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hartford Public Library will be hosting a free vaccine clinic in partnership with Griffin Health in three separate city locations during the months of February and March. Boosters and pediatric vaccines will be available.

“We are grateful to our partners at Griffin Health for helping us to bring COVID-19 vaccines to Library locations across the city. We are committed to making our city a healthier place and pleased to offer this service to our community”, said Hartford Public Library President and CEO Bridget E. Quinn.

Appointments will not be required at these clinics. The first and second vaccine doses will be available as will booster shots. Patients are asked to bring identification and insurance information if available, but patients will not be turned away if they do not have their identification or insurance card.

The times and locations of the clinics are included below:

Vaccines will be available at the Downtown Library located at 500 Main St., for those aged 5 and up. The clinic will be open from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. during the dates of Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26.

Free vaccines will be available at the Albany Library located at 1250 Albany Ave., from 2:00 to 5:00 P.M during the dates of Feb 10, 24 and March 10, 24.

Another clinic will be located at the Camp Field Library located at 30 Campfield Ave., on Feb. 3, 17 and March 3, 17 from 2:00- 5:00 P.M.

Anyone under the age of 18, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.