SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of a cleaning crew at the Frito-Lay Distribution Center in South Windsor are without personal belongings Sunday following an armed robbery, according to police.

The employees were forced to the ground at gunpoint at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday at the distribution center, located at 160 Nutmeg Rd. South, according to police. The thief then took the employees’ jewelry and cash.

No one was injured and the suspect ran away from the scene, according to police.

No further information about the suspect was immediately available.