Frontier Airlines to add new nonstop service from Bradley Airport to Atlanta

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks has announced that Frontier Airlines will be adding a new nonstop service to Atlanta.

That new service will begin on June 11 and will operate four times a week.

“We are excited to see Frontier Airlines expand their footprint at Bradley International Airport with the addition of new, nonstop service to Atlanta. This added service strengthens our partnership with Frontier Airlines and builds on our commitment to offer more travel options to popular destinations on this renowned low-cost carrier. As we join the aviation industry on the road to recovery, we thank Frontier Airlines for their continued vote of confidence in Bradley International Airport,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E, Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, in a press release.

Frontier Airlines is also now offering five other nonstop destinations from Bradley Airport for this summer. The airline’s other destinations include Denver, Miami, Orlando, and Raleigh-Durham.

To view flight times and booking information, visit www.FlyFrontier.com.