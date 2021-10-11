Frontline caregivers from Sunrise Group Home and Day Programs preparing to go on strike Tuesday morning

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Frontline caregivers are preparing to go on strike Tuesday morning in demand of livable wages, affordable health insurance, and a pension for the workforce.

District 1199, SEIU, New England Health Care Employees Union announced the caregivers at Sunrise Group Home and Day Programs are ready to go on strike at 6 a.m.

Sunrise operates 28 group homes and day programs, which serve over 160 people in multiple locations in the state.

“Most of these workers are making less than $17 an hour. They have to pay $6,000 in monthly premiums for family health insurance coverage at Sunrise, and no retirement pension to look forward to in their elder years,” said Rob Baril, president of District 1199NE. “Even after workers were able to leverage more than $184 million in additional state funding from Governor Ned Lamont’s administration, Sunrise continues to deny a fair contract for its own workers while the CEO rakes in $325,000 per year.”

Picket lines will be forming at the following locations: