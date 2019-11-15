 

Funeral arrangements set for Connecticut gymnast

Hartford

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Funeral arrangements for the collegiate gymnast from Connecticut who died after suffering an injury during a training accident have been set.

The service for 20-year-old Melanie Coleman will be held at St. Mary Church in Milford on Saturday.

The Southern Connecticut State University gymnast suffered a spinal cord injury while practicing at New Era Gymnastics Facility in Hamden last Friday. She was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where she died on Sunday.

RELATED: 20-year-old SCSU student-gymnast passes away after sustaining injury while training, outpouring of support

The Milford native was a junior nursing student at the university.

More than 1,300 people have donated more than $67,000 to help the Coleman family.

Dr. James Gill, the state’s chief medical examiner, has ruled Coleman’s death an accident and said she died from “complications of blunt injuries to her head and neck.”

