HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours and a celebration of life for a Hartford police officer killed while on duty are planned for later this week.

The wake for Officer Robert “Bobby” Garten will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Dunkin Park in Hartford. A celebration of life is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at the XL Center. His burial will not be open to the public.

Garten, 34, was an eight-year veteran of the Hartford Police Department. He was on patrol with another officer when a driver fleeing a traffic stop ran a red light and hit his cruiser, according to police.

Garten was a passenger in the vehicle. The other officer, Brian Kearney, survived.