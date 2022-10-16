EAST HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – A joint funeral will be held Friday at Rentschler Field for the two Bristol police officers slain last week.

A joint funeral service for Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy will be held on October 21 at 11:00 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

There will be walkthrough calling hours for Officer Hamzy on October 19 between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Lyceum Banquet facility at 181 Main Street in Terryville.

The Bristol PBA organized a fundraiser to benefit the families of Officer Hamzy and Sergeant DeMonte. The fund breached its original goal of $100,000 raised earlier Sunday morning. Click here to donate.

The Bristol Police Union and Bristol Police Commissioners have created the Bristol Police Heroes Fund to assist and aid families. Click here to donate.