HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Se’Cret Pierce, the 12-year-old girl killed in a drive by shooting in Hartford on April 20, will be laid to rest Friday, May 5.

Pierce’s funeral will be held at The First Cathedral in Bloomfield, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by her burial at Spring Grove Cemetary.

“Se’Cret was someone that was full of life. She was in the 8th grade and attended Milner Middle School in Hartford. Se’Cret was an honest person, that did not bite her tongue. She was always on her phone, and it did not matter what was going on she was known by her family and close friends to request a cash app of $20, she quickly became known as the “Cash App Queen,” her Obituary reads.