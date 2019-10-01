Breaking News
Future of closed Connecticut college campus still uncertain

Hartford

by: Associated Press

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — The future of a Connecticut college campus that closed late last year remains uncertain after a recent auction.

The Record-Journal of Meriden reports that former Lincoln College campus in Southington is on the market for just under $4 million.

The owners of the campus held an auction in mid-August but bidders failed to reach the minimum starting price of $5 million.

Fontana Fitzwilson, of auction house Williams & Williams, says they are still taking offers.

Edward Robertson, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker, says he has a signed letter of intent on the 33-acre property.

The town’s economic development coordinator Lou Perillo said he hopes the property remains a for-profit college or becomes a corporate training center.

Lincoln closed at the end of 2018, citing enrollment and financial difficulties.

