HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — GalaxE. Solutions will be holding a hiring event on Wednesday in Hartford.

Looking for a new job? Hartford’s Innovation Center has some spots to fill! GalaxE. Solutions is looking for dedicated new hires. They will be holding interviews and hiring on the spot with positions open to junior, mid-level, and senior experienced software engineers.

Stop by any time from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Place in Hartford.