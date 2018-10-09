Gas leak causes evacuation of Glastonbury High School
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Glastonbury High School was evacuated from about 90 minutes midday Tuesday due to a gas leak.
According to Glastonbury Superintendent of Schools Dr. Alan Bookman, a leak in an abandoned pipe in a ceiling still contained some gas that caused an odor. The school was evacuated for about 90 minutes, and Connecticut Natural Gas responded to the school to investigate the odor.
As a safety precaution, CNG crews shut off gas service to the school, and Glastonbury firefighters brought in fans to clear the air in the building. Bookman said no one was hurt, and students and staff were allowed back in to finish the school day.
Bookman also said that a contractor is being called in to make repairs before gas service is turned back on. The gas is used for cooking hot lunches, and to heat the school during the winter. Cafeteria crews can provide different meal options if the gas is not turned back on, and the heat is not expected to be needed this week, Bookman said.
School is expected to be in session on Wednesday as normal.
