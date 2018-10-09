Hartford

Gas leak causes evacuation of Glastonbury High School

By:

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 02:40 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 02:40 PM EDT

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Glastonbury High School was evacuated from about 90 minutes midday Tuesday due to a gas leak.

According to Glastonbury Superintendent of Schools Dr. Alan Bookman, a leak in an abandoned pipe in a ceiling still contained some gas that caused an odor. The school was evacuated for about 90 minutes, and Connecticut Natural Gas responded to the school to investigate the odor.

As a safety precaution, CNG crews shut off gas service to the school, and Glastonbury firefighters brought in fans to clear the air in the building. Bookman said no one was hurt, and students and staff were allowed back in to finish the school day.

Bookman also said that a contractor is being called in to make repairs before gas service is turned back on. The gas is used for cooking hot lunches, and to heat the school during the winter. Cafeteria crews can provide different meal options if the gas is not turned back on, and the heat is not expected to be needed this week, Bookman said.

School is expected to be in session on Wednesday as normal.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center