HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A gas leak has led to evacuations and road closures in Hartford on Thursday morning.

Police say that the gas leak was reported near 286 Park Street. Park Street is now closed from Washington Street to Hudson Street.

There were also forced evacuations in the area but residents are being sheltered with city buses at this time.

Gas leak, 286 Park St. Park St closed from Park/Washington to Park/Hudson. CNG on scene. Evacuations completed, residents sheltered w/city buses. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) April 22, 2021

Connecticut Natural Gas crews are on the scene. There is no word on when the roads are expected to reopen.