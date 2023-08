BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A gas main leak shut down Route 72 at Route 69 in the west end of Bristol on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The gas leak was resolved as of 5:20 p.m., according to the Bristol Police Department.

Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes and all traffic in the area was diverted.

No further information is available.

View our News 8 traffic map below: