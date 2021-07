ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Get a COVID-19 vaccine with a Big Mac?

The McDonald’s on Hazard Ave. in Enfield is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday, July 26, from 1-3 p.m.

Community members who want the shot can choose either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

You’re encouraged to call the North Central District Health Department to make an appointment, but you can also just walk in.