Getting rid of your Christmas tree? A local farm is asking you to donate it to feed their animals

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Now that Christmas has come and gone, what do you do with that live Christmas tree?

There’s one place where the tree is turned into a one-course meal. When it comes to getting rid of live Christmas trees, the first thing that comes to mind is a woodchipper, but who needs that when you can give them to furry friends.

The animals at Aussakita Acres Farm are anxious to help get rid of your green-stemmed yuletide leftovers.

“We utilize them not only as a healthy snack, but it also helps with our herd health,” said Tracy Longoria, owner of Aussakita Acres Farm.

Before those tasty treats are served, they must be prepared a certain way. The animals only dine on whole Christmas trees, but there’s one more request.

“If people can make sure that they are tinsel free, free of hooks, and any kind of ornaments,” Longoria said.

As the owner of the farm, Longoria has provided the community service for five years. Tree drop-off is free of charge.

“You can come by the farm with your Christmas tree. If you just drive by the garage up to the white barn, you’ll see the pile of Christmas trees,” Longoria said.

You’ll also see the pleasantly plump pigs who have a perfect digestive system, allowing them to strip the trees of all greenery, which contains lots of Vitamin C.

“Believe it or not they are a natural peracetic, so if the animal has any kind of parasites, that Christmas tree, those needles are going to help with that process,” Longoria said.

If you’re interested in getting rid of your tree, just drop it off at the Aussakita Acres Farm Monday through Sunday between 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

