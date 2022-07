HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Hartford say they’ve taken a ghost gun off the streets Saturday.

While conducting a motor vehicle stop, the North Street Crimes Unit located a ploymer 80 9mm gun with a high capacity drum magazine. The firearm was seized.

The suspect had multiple warrants out of Glastonbury, and North Haven Police Departments, as well as Troop H.

PHOTO Courtesy: Hartford Police Department

Further details will be provided on this investigation as more comes into News 8.