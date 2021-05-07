Gil on the Go: A live look at Lake Compounce in Bristol before opening weekend

This May, Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons is traveling around Connecticut for Gil on the Go!

On Friday, May 7, Gil will forecast the weather live at Lake Compounce in Bristol, just one day before the gates will open to the public for the season. He may even get to go on some rides!

It’s a milestone year for Lake Compounce; This will be its 175th season, making it the oldest, continuously operating amusement park in the U.S.A.

There are some new rides to look out for later this month, and the park has been completely transformed.

In June, Lake Compounce will introduce a new Food and Wine event with local chefs creating the menu.

Effective May 19, all remaining COVID restrictions in the State of Connecticut will be lifted, with the exception of masks being required in all indoor public settings where social distancing is not possible.

News 8 Anchor Laura Hutchinson visited one of Bristol’s local businesses: Café Real, Colombiana. They are “Back in Business,” and you can find out more about Laura’s visit on Good Morning Connecticut at 6.

Where will Gil be next Friday? Stay tuned to Good Morning CT to find out.

