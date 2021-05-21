Gil on the Go: Center Memorial Park in Manchester

This May, Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons is traveling around Connecticut for Gil on the Go!

On Friday, May 21, Gil will be live at Center Memorial Park in Manchester!

Glass manufacturing served as a big industry in Manchester during the late 18th century into the early 19th century. Captain Richard Pitkin and his sons used to provide gunpowder to the Connecticut militia. They then started the state’s first successful glass making factory, and it remained in operation until 1830. Out of green glass, they made inkwells, flasks, bottles, and other small items for the West Indian trade. The Pitkin Glass Works factory is located at the intersection of Parker and Putnam Streets near the town green.

The Cheney family also started what became the largest silk mill. That’s how it got the nickname, the “Silk City.”

Many notable people have been born in Manchester, like NASA astronaut Daniel Burbank and former NFL players Kory Sheets.

News 8 Anchor Laura Hutchinson visited one of Manchester’s local businesses: Botticello Farms. They are “Back in Business,” and you can find out more about Laura’s visit on Good Morning Connecticut at 6.

Where will Gil be next Friday? Stay tuned to find out.