Gil on the Go: Center Memorial Park in Manchester

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This May, Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons is traveling around Connecticut for Gil on the Go!

On Friday, May 21, Gil will be live at Center Memorial Park in Manchester!

Glass manufacturing served as a big industry in Manchester during the late 18th century into the early 19th century. Captain Richard Pitkin and his sons used to provide gunpowder to the Connecticut militia. They then started the state’s first successful glass making factory, and it remained in operation until 1830. Out of green glass, they made inkwells, flasks, bottles, and other small items for the West Indian trade. The Pitkin Glass Works factory is located at the intersection of Parker and Putnam Streets near the town green.

The Cheney family also started what became the largest silk mill. That’s how it got the nickname, the “Silk City.”

Many notable people have been born in Manchester, like NASA astronaut Daniel Burbank and former NFL players Kory Sheets.

News 8 Anchor Laura Hutchinson visited one of Manchester’s local businesses: Botticello Farms. They are “Back in Business,” and you can find out more about Laura’s visit on Good Morning Connecticut at 6.

Where will Gil be next Friday? Stay tuned to find out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

East Hartford fire crews respond to apartment blaze on Main Street

News /

NAACP addresses seventh noose found at Amazon construction site in Windsor, site being shut down

News /

COVID-19 vaccine clinics being held at several schools in Hartford tomorrow and Friday

News /

State proposing $2-million to improve COVID services, communication for CT's deaf, hard-of-hearing community

News /

Waterford Police corral 3 fugitive cows in late night chase

News /

Hartford mayor, police chief address the several shootings and gun arrests in the city last night

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss