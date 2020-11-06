Gil on the Go: Live at the West Hartford Center

News 8’s Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons is making his way to communities across the state every Friday in November until Thanksgiving for our Gil on the Go series!

This week, Gil is live at the West Hartford Center.

It’s literally the Center of West Hartford, and the town considers it “one of the best little downtowns in New England.” Part of The Center includes Blue Back Square, where many upscale restaurants and shops can be found.

A winter tradition in “WeHa” is the Blue Back Mitten Run 5K. People of all ages are welcome to participate, with holiday cookies and hot chocolate waiting for you at the finish line. Right now, it’s slated to happen on Sunday, Dec. 6. Registration details have not been announced yet, and some aspects of this year’s race may change due to the pandemic.

Capture a piece of the town’s 18th-century history at The Noah Webster House & West Hartford Historical Society. Webster was the creator of the first American dictionary and “Blue-Backed Speller.” He was also a teacher, lawyer, and early abolitionist. The museum is open seven days a week from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for tours.

The Children’s Museum is the fifth oldest children’s museum in the nation, opening up its doors in 1927. It was first located in The Pond House at Elizabeth Park in Hartford but moved to its current location on Trout Brook Drive in 1958. Kids can enjoy exhibits relating to STEAM, health, nature, and the environment. There is also a planetarium and a wildlife sanctuary.

Westmoor Park is where you can really be one with nature. From the walking trails to the gardens, ponds, meadows, and farm, there is so much of the outdoors to enjoy there year-round. The gardens grow a variety of flowers, as well as produce for Plant-A-Row for the Hungry. When things return to normal, be sure to say hello to the rabbits, horses, cows, goats, and more residing at the barnyard.

Catch Gil on the Go a few more times before the holiday season officially starts!