Gil on the Go: Live from the Southington Town Green

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons is making his way to communities across the state every Friday in October for our Gil on the Go series!

This week, Gil will be live at the Southington Town Green.

Southington has been described as “A Microcosm of America.” The sections of the town include Plantsville, Milldale and Marion.

Before 1779, Southington was part of Farmington, in a section more known back then as “Panthrone.” It became “South Farmington” as the settlement grew, and eventually became “Southington.”

Southington’s working industry thrived in the late 1700s. In 1767, Atwater’s grist mill was established. The town also had a button factory, sawmills, a brass foundry, and potash works by 1790.

Roger’s Orchards has been around for over 200 years and offers a wide variety of fresh produce and baked goods. A member of the family once planted over 7,000 peach trees, which made Roger’s the first farmers in Connecticut to grow peaches commercially.

In addition to peaches, they grow apples, apricots, plums, pears and nectarines, available to pick right off the tree yourself.

The Barnes Museum, which was built in 1836, was once home to local entrepreneur Amon Bradley and his family. Today, groups of four can take a tour of the Bradley Barnes Homestead, and the Museum hosts many virtual events.

Crescent Lake is a year-round outdoor destination off of Shuttle Meadow Road. The 223-acre property and 56-acre lake allow for plenty of outdoor activities. Bowhunting season is currently underway. Visitors can also hike, go boating or paddling, and go fishing.

The Southington Drive-In has been a crowd-pleaser, even before the age of social distancing. The non-profit drive-in is one of three left in Connecticut. It opened as a for-profit facility in 1955 and closed in 2002. Local volunteers and sponsors revived the Drive-In in 2010.