HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Girl Scouts of Connecticut held its 27th annual Breakfast Badge Awards on Thursday at the downtown Hartford Marriott.

The event is the largest fundraiser for the nonprofit organization. The Girl Scouts had the opportunity to listen to three Connecticut women who are creating solutions for their communities.

News 8’s Sarah Cody moderated the discussion.

“We need the programming, the training, and support for all these girls in the state of connecticut. Any girl in the audience is going to say, ‘oh my gosh, I’m a girl scout, they were a girl scout, look what I can become. I try to use my own story, I’ve been a Girl Scout since second grade,” said Girl Scouts of Connecticut CEO Diana Mahoney.

All the money raised at today’s fundraiser supports the Girl Scout’s annual fund. The fund promotes affordable and accessible programming throughout the year for more than 18,00 members and resources for more than 9,000 volunteers.