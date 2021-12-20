Glastonbury Board of Ed. holding special meeting after fight broke out during last week’s meeting

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Glastonbury Board of Education will have a special meeting on Monday to discuss the town’s mascot.

The meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. A meeting was held on Dec. 14 to address the future of the high school’s mascot. A little over a year ago, the school board voted 7 to 1 to remove the Tomahawk logo and name from Glastonbury High School. A petition circulated by people in the community forced the BOE to reexamine the decision.

After public comment during the Dec. 14 meeting, a board member and an audience member got into an aggressive back and forth argument before the board member was punched in the jaw.

That incident is set to be discussed during Monday night’s meeting. The meeting will be virtual-only.

