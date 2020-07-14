Glastonbury BOE votes to change school Tomahawk mascot

 

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Glastonbury’s Board of Education is moving to drop its Native American mascot, the Tomahawks. But hundreds have signed a petition trying to keep it.

There’s no decision on what the next mascot will be, but you will continue to see that large “G” logo as opposed to the Tomahawks. All of that due to a growing trend to drop Native American mascots due to concerns about them being offensive.

Glastonbury’s BOE voted Monday night to continue phasing out the Tomahawk mascot.

This, very similar to what we saw happen last month in Guilford when that community moved to drop its Native American mascot.

One student says she wants this community to keep the Tomahawks name and she has the growing support of more than 2,200 signatures online saying that the name is not offensive.

But there’s also another petition calling for this change with the support of more than 1,200 saying in part, “Glastonbury’s community must recognize that their mascot is not appropriate. We cannot use this symbol in good conscience when Native American tribes throughout the country, and here in Connecticut, oppose the use of Native American mascots.

The board made this move in a 6-2 vote. No decision has been made about what mascot will replace the tomahawks.

