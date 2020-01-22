 

Glastonbury fire crews rescue deer trapped on frozen pond

Hartford

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A deer was rescued after getting stuck on the ice on a pond in Glastonbury Wednesday morning.

Police say that at around 8:13 a.m., crews responded to Hebron Avenue, near Pembroke Terrace, for the report of a deer trapped on a frozen pond.

(Glastonbury Fire Department)

Crews used a rescue device to make their way out onto the pond to where the deer was.

(Glastonbury Fire Department)

They then were able to safely remove the deer from the ice and bring the animal back to shore.

(Glastonbury Fire Department)

