Glastonbury firefighter and department apologize for Narcan comment made at BLM food drive

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Glastonbury Fire Department has apologized on behalf of one of their firefighters for comments he made Sunday during a heated exchange with a Black Lives Matter protester. The firefighter in question has also since apologized.

According to The Hartford Courant, the dispute was caught on camera during a BLM860 food drive at Glastonbury Center. BLM860 leader Ivelisse Correa asked why firefighters were not resolving the opioid epidemic “in your own backyard”.

Firefighter James Stanley responded, “Why don’t you get rid of (expletive) Narcan and when people overdose, you let them die.”

There’s also video of him from that day arguing about slavery, domestic violence, sexual orientation, and more.

The Glastonbury FD issued an apology regarding the issue, saying,

The Department is aware of a personal comment made by a member of our organization yesterday regarding the use of Naloxone (Narcan). The individual’s comment is upsetting, and by no means a reflection of those who dedicate themselves to protecting the residents and visitors of Glastonbury. This is a personnel matter, and there will be no further comment.

The Courant also contacted Stanley through social media private messaging, and he issued an apology saying,

“I would like to apologize for my comment regarding Narcan on May 2nd. It was insensitive and inappropriate. I too have suffered loss to substance addiction and understand how hurtful my words were. This comment in no way represents my character or conduct as a 20-year veteran of the fire service. I accept responsibility for my words and ask the people of the Glastonbury community not to judge me for negative words spoken in one moment, but for the positive actions and contributions of a lifetime of public service.”

