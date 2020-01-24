1  of  2
Glastonbury High School student diagnosed with Mumps

Hartford

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Glastonbury Public Schools announced Friday a high school student in their district has been diagnosed with Mumps.

The school district is warning parents and guardians that the Mumps is a contagious disease, and says caretakers should be on the lookout for Mumps symptoms in their children.

Mumps symptoms include:

  • Puffy cheeks
  • Tender, swollen jaw
  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches
  • Tiredness
  • Loss of appetite

The Mumps can be spread through contact with saliva and those germs can be passed around through physical contact, coughing, sneezing, or talking.

Symptoms can appear between 12 and 25 days after being infected.

Related Content: Hospital of Central Connecticut taking action after three staff members were diagnosed with Mumps

Anyone with questions or concerns are asked to contact their health care provider.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has more information about the Mumps here.

