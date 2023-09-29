GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Fall season is here and with that comes all the fun, including the third Annual Scarecrows in the Fields contest in Glastonbury.

The Hops on the Hill Brewery will have scarecrows created by local businesses and you have the opportunity to vote for which one you think is best.

The scarecrows will be on display from now until Oct. 28 and you can go on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. or on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The winner will be announced on Oct. 26.