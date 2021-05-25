Glastonbury HS student attributes Hitler quote to George Floyd in yearbook; investigation, calls for change underway

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A quote by Adolf Hitler halted the distribution of Glastonbury High School’s yearbook this year. The quote, which appeared under a student photo, was incorrectly attributed to George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis Police one year ago Tuesday.

In an email to the school community, obtained by News 8, the school’s principal said the quote was submitted by a student using a false name. They’ve suspended distribution and collected the yearbooks that have already been handed out to insert the proper quote.

RELATED: Local leaders denounce anti-Semitic images found outside Portland school

“We are saddened and distressed by what happened,” wrote Dr. Nancy Bean, principal of Glastonbury High School. “Acts of bias, bullying, and cruelty are not acceptable at our school.”

This incident has sparked outrage throughout the community.

“It’s a terrible mistake and I think the kids need to learn history,” said Dorothy Switalska, of Glastonbury. “Maybe watch a historical movie [and] see what Hitler did.”

A group called ‘Black in Glastonbury’ released a statement on their Facebook page regarding the incident. The statement read, in part, “Glastonbury needs to wake up, call white supremacy by its name, and start taking justice seriously.”

There have also been calls for change.

“This antisemitic incident has particular pain for many in the community,” said David Waren, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford.

Waren said this incident can be turned into a teachable moment.

“They certainly underscore the importance of anti-bias education and Holocaust education,” Waren said. “This is an opportune moment for the school to re-double their effort in this regard.”

He’s imploring the community to act.

“Whenever an incident of bigotry or bias occurs, it’s important for the institution to respond but also for good people to stand up and speak out,” explained Waren. “Particularly, people who are outside of the targeted community.”

Both the school district and Glastonbury Police are investigating the matter.