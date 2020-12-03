Glastonbury kids collect socks for homeless in Greater Hartford area

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– October is also “Socktober,” a national effort to collect socks for the homeless in October. Children did much of that work in greater Hartford. Thursday, they made a big delivery.

“We’re doing this sock drive to show a small act of kindness.”

Socktober was over a month ago. Its fruits are being realized Thursday in Hartford.

“Nothing says warmth and comfort like getting hats, scarves, socks donated to this magnitude,” said Tyeisha Saffold, Manager, East Hartford Community Shelter.

For the fourth year in a row, Glastonbury Newcomers and Neighbors Club put their own kids to work. Amid a pandemic they managed to collect more socks for the homeless population than ever before.

“This year they collected over 1,200 pairs of socks so we’re really blown away,” said Jason Black, Spokesman, CRT.

“We do this again to get kids involved to teach them, ‘hey, an act of kindness like donating a pair of socks goes a long way,'” said Julie Campbell, Glastonbury.

Before they land on the feet of families in need at shelters in Hartford and East Hartford, hundreds of socks were dropped off at CRT headquarters in Hartford. And if you’re wondering why socks?

“With the homeless population being so transient moving from place to place, you tend to lose a lot of those things,” said Saffold.

“It’s an ongoing need for the homeless. One thing they ask for repeatedly that they always need is fresh socks,” said Black.

The pandemic has forced CRT to change the way it operates shelters.

“Right now we’re operating at half capacity. So to make sure families are kept safe. Numbers are kept low. People are able to shelter in place in their rooms,” said Saffold.

Socks aren’t the only thing needed at the shelter. They also need winter coats and snacks – because children are learning remote right now.