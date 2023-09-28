GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Glastonbury man has been charged with first-degree computer crimes for allegedly misusing the Connecticut On-Line Law Enforcement Communications Teleprocessing (COLLECT) system, according to authorities.

Members of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad traveled on Thursday to New Jersey to assume custody of Patrick Hemingway, 37, for a warrant out for his arrest. He was being held as a fugitive from justice based on a warrant from Connecticut State Police.

Police said Patrick Hemingway was extradited to Connecticut where he was processed by Connecticut State Police. Hemingway was then charged with first-degree computer crimes and making a false statement.

Mugshot of Patrick Hemingway (SOURCE: Connecticut State Police)

Police said the arrest warrant stems from multiple alleged misuses of the Connecticut On-Line Law Enforcement Communications Teleprocessing (COLLECT) system. Hemingway’s arrest warrant affidavit has been sealed by the court, and is not available for public release.

Hemingway is being held on a $1 million bond pending arraignment on Friday at Manchester Superior Court.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.