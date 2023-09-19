GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The new pickleball courts at the Riverfront Community Center in Glastonbury are now open.

The courts, which are also also near the Glastonbury Senior Center, were funded by money from the American Rescue Plan, along with a state grant.

“This is gonna serve our entire community, and I’m really excited for that,, and it’s one of the things we can continue to do to make Glastonbury more livable for our residents and to keep people here and give people things to do in our town,” said Larry Niland, the vice chair of the Glastonbury Town Council.