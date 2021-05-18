Glastonbury PD investigating after someone shoots at condo on Cobbs Mill Lane

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Glastonbury Police are investigating after a unit within a condo complex on Cobbs Mill Lane was struck by multiple bullets early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 1:00 a.m., officers responded to the report of multiple gunshots heard in the area of Cobbs Mill Lane, followed by the sound of a vehicle speeding off.

Police report that a preliminary investigation revealed that a single resident unit within the multi-unit condo complex on Cobbs Mill Lane was struck by multiple bullets by an unknown shooter who was standing in the complex.

Police are asking anyone with information or home surveillance video to contact Detective Hoover at 860-652-4284.