Police investigating overnight shots fired incident in Glastonbury neighborhood

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Glastonbury police are investigating a shots fired incident in a local neighborhood early Friday morning.

Police said at around 3 a.m. Friday, two juveniles in dark clothing approached a vehicle parked in a driveway at a home on Talcott Road.

A resident of the home opened her front door and called out to the pair in an attempt to shoo them away. That’s when one of the suspects fired two firearm rounds in her direction, according to police.

“I didn’t know what was going on at first,” explained Michael Nicholson, who lives just a few doors down. “I didn’t know those were gunshots. I’m glad nobody was hurt.”

Police said the rounds struck the front door where the resident was standing. The suspects sped off in a dark-colored sedan that appeared to be operated by a third person. A search is now underway to find them.

“Our detectives were out there early [Friday] morning, knocking on doors in the neighborhood and the adjoining streets, trying to find any witnesses,” said Lt. Corey Davis, of the Glastonbury Police Department.

Lt. Corey Davis, of the Glastonbury Police Department, said they’re also looking for surveillance video to help them figure out who these people are. He told News 8 they’ve seen a steady increase in car break-ins and thefts over the years, which is why they’re taking action.

“We’ve decided to form a motor vehicle theft team here at the Glastonbury Police Department, which will be a couple of highly-trained officers who will focus on nothing but vehicle thefts.”

Meanwhile, Nicholson and other Talcott Road residents we spoke with said they’re taking precautions.

“I’m moving any valuables out of my car, putting them in my house, not giving anyone any reason to break into my car,” explained Nicholson.

Anyone who witnessed this incident and has relevant home surveillance video that can help with the investigation is asked to call Ofc. John Barrett at 860-652-4268.