Glastonbury PD investigating vandalism of monument memorializing Iraq veteran killed in action

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Glastonbury police are investigating after a monument memorializing an Iraq veteran was vandalized.

Glastonbury Police Department reports the monument is located at the Bell Street end of the Addison Bog multi-use trail.

They say, “three flags were torn from their posts, two benches were knocked over, and the large granite monument was knocked over and damage.”

The monument memorialized Sgt. David Coullard (U.S. Marine Corps) who was a Glastonbury resident and was killed in action in Iraq in 2005.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. Perrone at 860-633-8301 or leave a tip on our website at https://www.glastonbury-ct.gov/departments/department-directory-l-z/police/submit-an-anonymous-tip.