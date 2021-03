GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Glastonbury police are investigating a serious incident involving a car crashing into a building.

Police say that around 6:45 pm, a car crashed into a building at Enterprise Rental car on New London Turnpike. One man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Metro Traffic Services responded to assist with reconstructing the scene. No other information has been released.

This is breaking news.