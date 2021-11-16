Glastonbury PD searching for suspects attempting car theft in town

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

Glastonbury, Conn. (WTNH) — Glastonbury Police are investigating several reports of multiple suspects attempting to steal cars and/or illegally enter vehicles on Monday.

Police say reports came from Country Lane, Manchester Road., Kinne Road., Kreiger Lane, Nutmeg Lane, House Street, and Glastonbury Boulevard, between 3-9 a.m.

GPD says the suspects were using a stolen gray Infiniti, with a CT license, AJ27591.

Police believe the suspects may have stolen a license plate off of a similar vehicle on Glastonbury Blvd.

GPD says to contact the police department immediately if you spot this vehicle or other suspicious activity. Glastonbury patrol officers and Auto Theft Team are searching for the suspects.

Remember to lock your vehicles, take your keys, and secure your belongings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Jackknifed tractor-trailer causes delays on I-91 north in Rocky Hill

News /

Scholarship in honor of Conard High School girls soccer coach raises more than $40k

News /

Blumenthal, health leaders announce investments into drinking water safety

News /

East Hartford FD: Several rescues made from apartment fire on Woodlawn Circle

News /

Economic development leaders say the move of a global company to Hartford will create innovation hub

News /

Man killed in crash on I-91 north in Enfield

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss