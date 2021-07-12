Glastonbury police arrest high school student accused of attributing Hitler quote to George Floyd in yearbook

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Glastonbury High School student has been arrested after allegedly attributing a Hitler quote to George Floyd in the school’s yearbook.

In May, high school administrators reported the discovery of an Adolf Hitler quote, which was incorrectly attributed to George Floyd. The quote was printed under a picture of a Glastonbury High School student in the yearbook.

In an email to the school community, Glastonbury High School’s principal and the district’s superintendent said the quote — which appeared under a student’s photo — was submitted by a different student using a false name. They said they also uncovered an offensive quote glorifying war and an entry, which referenced the “Boston Bomber.”

The case was referred to the police department.

As a result of both investigations, 18-year-old Hollister Tryon, was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree computer crimes.

Tryon is accused of unlawfully accessing a computer database students used to submit their yearbook quotes and changing the two students’ quotes prior to the publication of the yearbook.