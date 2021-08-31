Glastonbury Police Department mourning the loss of one of their officers

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Glastonbury Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Officer Francis Perrone died Sunday of what the department says were natural causes. He was an 8-year veteran of the force and served 22 years with Hartford police before that.

“Cop’s cop. Just a great guy, very into making sure younger guys, younger officers were in tune. Bestowed a lot of experience on to our younger people here,” said Captain Mark Catania, Glastonbury Police Department. “Younger people were actually gravitating toward him. He was mentoring a lot of people.”

Perrone leaves behind a wife and two children. Funeral arrangements are still being made.