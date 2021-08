GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Glastonbury Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Officer Francis Perrone passed away unexpectedly yesterday at the age of 54.

He had been with Glastonbury Police since 2013.

Before that, he spent more than 20 years with the Hartford Police Department.

A Glastonbury Police spokesperson called Officer Perrone ‘larger than life’, ‘a cop’s cop’ and says he mentored younger officers.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.