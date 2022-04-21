GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Glastonbury police lieutenant is resigning amid allegations he drove drunk from a Massachusetts bar and lied to Enfield police officers after he crashed his vehicle.

Enfield police arrested Kevin Troy, 48, of East Windsor, on March 28, and charged him with interfering with an officer, operating under the influence of alcohol/drugs, and failing to drive in the proper lane.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by News 8, Troy allegedly drank seven glasses of wine at Murphy’s Pub in Agawam, Massachusetts, on Feb. 6, before crashing his Jeep Wrangler on Route 190 in Enfield.

Troy told responding officers that he wasn’t behind the wheel. According to the arrest warrant report, Troy told officers that two men he had met at the bar offered to drive him home, with one driving his car and the other following them. Police said no one else was at the scene, and a K9 track from the driver’s side door and around the front of the Jeep led directly to Troy.

Troy submitted a letter to Glastonbury Police Chief Marshall Porter on April 18 regarding his “resignation/retirement.”

“Effective May 1, 2022, I am voluntarily resigning from my position as a Glastonbury Police Officer, with the understand [sic] that I reserve any rights and benefits earned during my seventeen (17) year career. It has been an honor to serve with and for the Glastonbury Police Department and the Glastonbury community.”

Troy was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond. He’s scheduled to be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on May 24.