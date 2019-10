GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Glastonbury police are asking for your help to find a man who has stolen eyeglass frames from a store several times this year.

Police say the man stole around $6,400 worth of eyeglass frames four different times since August 2019 from a local eyeglasses store.

The location of the store was not specified.

Anyone who knows this person is asked to call Glastonbury police.